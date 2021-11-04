N.Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defence

Seoul, Nov 4 (IANS) North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that its development of new weapons is an "inevitable choice" to prevent a war and protect its people, accusing the US of having "double standards" on self-defence against Pyongyang.



North Korea conducted a series of missile launches in the last two months, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in October, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"Our strengthening of self-defence capabilities is an inevitable choice to prevent a war and protect our country's sovereignty, dignity and the people's right to survival and improvement," the ministry said in a note posted on its website.



Citing an unnamed Russian expert on North Korea, the Ministry said the US and other Western countries are criticising North Korea's military development while staying quiet on South Korea's similar actions, such as an SLBM test in September.



"It is an accurate assessment on the unfair act of double standards of the US and Western countries that blindly take issue with our measures to strengthen national defence capabilities," it said.



--IANS

ksk/