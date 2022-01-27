N.Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into eastern waters

Seoul, Jan 27 (IANS) North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Thursday.



The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which were launched around North Koreas east coastal city of Hamhung toward the East Sea at about 8 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Wednesday).



The JCS noted that the South Korean military was monitoring relevant situation and maintaining readiness posture to prepare for the possibly additional launch, Xinhua news agency reported.



North Korea said it conducted four missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on January 14, and two tactical guided missiles on January 17.



The South Korean military said the North Korea launched two unidentified missiles, believed to be cruise missiles, into the East Sea on January 25.



--IANS

int/sks/dpb