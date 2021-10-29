Nitish's ministers wooing electorate with saris, money: Tejashwi

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday charged the ministers of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with trying to woo electorate by distributing saris and money in the name of Chhath festival in poll-bound Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly constituencies, just a day before the polling.



Tekashwi claimed: "I have exact details about the Cabinet ministers staying in hotels and influencing government officials of civil and police administration. They are involved in monitoring the distribution of money and saris to every household in these two constituencies."



"Nitish Kumar, who has banned liquor in the state, his ministers are monitoring the distribution of liquor. The officials of police stations and police posts are involved in liquor distribution in these two constituencies. They are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct, and the Election Commission should look into it," Tejashwi said.



Tejashwi said that he is keeping a helicopter and will reach turbulence areas where rigging or booth loot takes place in this by-election.



The campaigning for the by-election to two seats ended on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The mock poll will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday followed by normal voting.



--IANS

ajk/svn/rs