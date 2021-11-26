Nitish Kumar's oath has no value, says Jagadanand Singh

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) While Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar made government and private sector employees take an oath to observe the liquor ban, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh declared Nitish Kumar a "Paltimar" (U-turn) leader.



Nitish Kumar had taken an oath in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha that he would never go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said "Mitti Mein Mil Jaunga Par BJP Ke Saath Nahi Jaunga" (I will bite the dust but not go with the BJP). Now, what happened to that oath? He again went with the BJP to retain power. His oath has no value" Singh said.



"Nitish Kumar is doing drama by organizing a mass oath-taking ceremony. He had already taken an oath in 2016 when the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar. What is the need for taking the oath again and again?" he asked.



"The liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar. He is also the home minister of the state but the police are unable to prevent liquor ban violation cases in rural and urban areas of the state," Singh said.



Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), slammed Nitish Kumar for forcing protectors of liquor mafias and operators to take oath on Friday.



"Bihar has become completely ruined and hollow during the Nitish Kumar government in the last 16 years. Liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar, still he is stubborn about it," Paswan said.



