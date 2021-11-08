Nitish Kumar inspects Chhath preparations in Patna

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) With the four-day Chhath festival commencing on Monday, the Bihar government claimed to have completed all the preparations for the annual festivity in the state.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the ghats in Patna on a steamer on Monday evening. He started his trip from near Nasriganj in Danapur and went all the way up to Patna City by steamer.



During the inspection, Nitish Kumar gave directions to the officials to ensure smooth arrangements at the ghats, approach roads connected to the main Ashok Rajpath and the adjoining roads in Patna.



He has also asked a civil surgeon to deploy medical teams at every ghat to deal with emergency situations. He asked the officials to ensure that all the Covid protocols are followed to minimise the threat of Coronavirus.



Nitish Kumar also gave similar directions to the district administrations of all the 38 districts in the state.



Meanwhile, Patna Police have intensified patrolling the streets of Patna for the Chhath festival. The move is initiated to minimise the threat of theft in the houses.



The police said that during the first and second 'Argha', when family members go to the ghats, chances of thieves breaking into the houses increase.



"We have asked the SHOs to intensify mobility on the roads. They have also been asked to keep an eye on strangers and arrest them in case of suspicion," said Upendra Sharma, SSP, Patna.



--IANS

ajk/arm