Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19 following which he has isolated himself.



Gadkari shared this information through a Twitter post.



"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine," he tweeted on Tuesday.



"I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said.



