Nine arrested for sexually abusing minor girl at Villupuram, TN

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu police has arrested nine persons, including a 77-year-old man, at Gingee in Villupuram district for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.



The Gingee All Woman Police rrested mne people which included the girl's male cousin (36) and aunt (50).



Besides, Mannakattai alias Venkatesan (77), R. Iyalaraja (28),M.Venkatesan( 24), R. Prabhu (37), K. Babu (22), P.Ezhumalai (26) and A. Satyaraj (28)were the others to be arrested.



The accused were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.



The crime came to light when the minor girl was taken by her aunt to a nearby hospital after she complained of stomach pain and on a detailed check-up, it was found that she was four months pregnant. The girl's parents had died and she had moved to her aunt's place for her Plus 1 class.



The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.



--IANS

aal/shb/