Nilu Kohli enjoys day out with co-actors Usha Bachani, Indira Krishnan

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Nilu Kohli enjoyed a day out with her fellow actors Usha Bachani and Indira Krishnan who all feature together in TV show 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si'.



Nilu says: "It was a fun filled reunion for three of us. Usha and Indira are my close friends. We couldn't meet for a long time because of Covid-19 scare. So we planned our day out after years. It is always great to meet old friends. We may not meet very often because of our packed schedules but we are there for each other always.



"We've known each other for over 18 years now and we always bonded well. We were always each other's strength and never brought each other down. We are thick friends who stood the test of time. We never judged each other and in the world of today, where friendship is not a very familiar word among same aged co-actors, we defied that norm."



Nilu who has worked in popular Bollywood movies like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Housefull 2' and is also popular on television after featuring in shows like 'Shastri Sisters', 'Naamkarann', 'Bhabhi' among others and is now exploring the digital space.



"After working in movies and television I wanted to explore digital space too. So I featured in a few short films produced for social welfare. However I'm always open for TV and Bollywood projects," she added.



Nilu was last seen in 'Maddam Sir: Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai' as Bindu.



