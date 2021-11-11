Nilgai, civet rescued from 30-ft deep borewell in Agra

Agra, Nov 11 (IANS) A male nilgai (Blue Bull) calf and a small Indian civet were rescued after both had fallen into a 30-foot deep open borewell at Rahan Kalan village located in Etmadpur, Agra.



Both the animals were safely rescued and later released back into their natural habitat by the trained staffers of Wildlife SOS.



The threat of open wells and borewells still looms in the country, as wild animals continue to fall and risk their lives in this perilous situation. In one such incident, a nilgai calf had fallen inside a 30-foot deep well at Rahan Kalan village located in Etmadpur. As the villagers gathered to get a close look, they were shocked to find a civet trapped along with the nilgai.



Concerned for their well-being, they reached out to the nearest forest department office.



A two-member rescue team was immediately dispatched by the Wildlife SOS with the necessary rescue equipment and medical aid to treat any injuries the animals may have sustained during the fall.



After a two-hour-long rescue operation, the animals were safely extricated from the borewell. After a thorough medical examination by Wildlife SOS veterinarians, the nilgai and civet were safely released back into the wild.



Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Uncovered wells pose a huge risk not only to wildlife, but also to people's safety. There is an urgent need to cover the wells, especially the ones that are at the periphery of human habitations. We are extremely grateful to the people for reaching out to the forest department and Wildlife SOS in time."



Baijuraj M.V, Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "Rescuing a wild animal requires a lot of expertise. Our team had to extricate both the animals one by one to ensure smooth functioning of the rescue operation. Our rescuers work round-the-clock to ensure that no call for aid is left unanswered."



Nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest Asian antelope and it is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. This species is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.



The small Indian civet (Viverricula indica), also known as the Oriental civet, is a native to South and Southeast Asia. It is commonly found in a wide range of habitats. Protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, they are often under threat due to a high demand for its musk, pelt and meat.



