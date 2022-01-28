Nights to remain cold, days warm in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) Night temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in J&K and Ladakh as the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 72 hours in the two UTs.



"Weather is expected to remain dry till January 31 and because of clear night sky, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further," an official of the IMD said.



'Chillai Kalan' - the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, which started on December 21, is ending on January 31.



Normally, both the minimum and maximum temperatures start improving in Kashmir after the end of Chillai Kalan.



Srinagar had minus 3.6, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 28.2, which is the lowest recorded this season. Leh had minus 17.2 and Kargil minus 21.4 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 4.7, Katra 4.5, Batote 0.5, Banihal 2.8 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

sq/dpb