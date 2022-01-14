Night, weekend curfew to continue in Delhi until further notice: DDMA

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Both night and weekend curfew will continue to be in force in the national capital in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Friday.



While night curfew comes into force from 10 pm to 5 am every day, the weekend curfew that was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 4 kicks in at 10 pm of Friday and continues till 5 am of the subsequent Monday.



"It is to inform that night curfew and weekend curfew on the movement of individuals in the NCT of Delhi will remain in force till further orders," DDMA said.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while answering a question on Covid-19 restrictions, said on Friday afternoon that the curbs will be tightened only if necessary, but if Covid cases begin to decline, the government will relax the restrictions.



"The number of Corona cases is rapidly increasing while Omicron infections are widespread. The infection rate in Delhi has now reached nearly 29 per cent," he said, adding that there is no cause for panic as the number of patients admitted to hospitals is very low, as is the number of deaths.



Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 new Covid cases, pushing the total infection tally to 16,70,966, while the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent.



A total of 34 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall Covid death toll to 25,305.



--IANS

rdk/arm

