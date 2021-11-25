Night temperatures improve due to cloud cover in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Nightlong cloud cover kept the minimum temperature above the freezing point in Srinagar on Thursday while there was an overall improvement in the night temperatures throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said the minimum temperature was 0.4 in Srinagar, minus 0.2 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg today.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 6.4, Leh minus 4.8 and Kargil minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the nighta¿s lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 9.6, Katra 10.2, Batote 6.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum temperature.



Weather is likely to remain partially cloudy and dry during the next 48 hours according to the MeT office forecast.



