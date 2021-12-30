Night temperatures drop further in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Minimum temperature dropped further in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the weather office forecast widespread rain and snow between January 4 and 6.



Sonam Lotus, director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Weather is mainly clear in Ladakh and hazy in J&K today.



"Widespread spell of rain/snow of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both UTs.



"Further drop in minimum temperature is likely till January 2."



Srinagar had minus 4.0, Pahalgam minus 8.9 and Gulmarg minus 9.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 21.9 as the minimum, which is the coldest this season so far. Leh town recorded minus 17.8 and Kargil minus 14.2 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 5.9, Katra 5.0, Batote 0.5, Banihal 2.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

sq/dpb