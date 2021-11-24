Night temperature rises above freezing point in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in J&K's Srinagar city on Wednesday due to nightlong cloud cover.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar today due to cloud cover.



"Minimum temperature was 0.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today while it was minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and zero in Gulmarg.



"Drass town had minus 8.7, Leh had minus 8.3 and Kargil minus 5.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



"Jammu city had 10.2, Katra 8.8, Batote 5.2, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the minimum temperature".



--IANS

sq/dpb

