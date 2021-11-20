Night temperature drops below zero in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley dropped below the freezing point on Saturday while at minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, Drass town of Ladakh remained the coldest.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures throughout the Valley dropped below the freezing point today.



"Srinagar had minus 1.5, Pahalgam minus 4.3, Gulmarg minus 1.0, Qazigund minus 1.8 and Kupwara minus 2.7 as the minimum temperature.



"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 12.0, Leh minus 10.3 and Kargil minus 4.9 as the night's lowest temperature.



"Jammu city had 10.4, Katra 9.2, Batote 4.2, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 1.7 as the minimum temperature".



The official said weather is likely to remain dry during the next 48 hours in both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



