Night temp drops notches below freezing point in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Night temperature dropped several notches below freezing point in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday due to clear night sky even as the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecast further drop in minimum temperature in the coming days.



"Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday due to clear night sky.



"We are expecting further drop in these temperatures during the coming days as the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16", an official of IMD said.



Srinagar recorded minus 3.6 degree, Pahalgam minus 11.6 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.



Drass town of Ladakh was at minus 27.7 degree, the coldest there so far this season.



Leh town had minus 9.6 and Kargil minus 14.7 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 5.8, Katra 5.7, Batote minus 0.3, Banihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the minimum.



