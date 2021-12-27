Night curfew in the interest of public health: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (IANS) Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons on Monday.



Solatium is being paid to BPL families of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in all districts and taluks. A programme in this regard is being held in Bengaluru as well, he said.



Reacting to displeasure among the business community against the night curfew, he said the measure has been taken in the interest of public health. People would have to strictly follow Covid norms at tourist spots.



The BJP State Executive Committee meeting to be held in Hubballi would discuss issues related to party organisation and other developments. The meeting, which is held once every two months, would take important decisions, he said.



Replying to a question about much expected cabinet expansion, Bommai said, it is an internal matter of the party and the party high command would take a call on that. There is good coordination between the party and the govrenment.



The government will come up with more good programmes in the days ahead and seek public mandate in 2023 on the basis of its good work for the people, he said.



--IANS

mka/skp/