Night curfew: 470 booked for Covid violations in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Delhi Police has booked as many as 470 people in the national capital for violating the Covid-19 norms during the night curfew in the intervening night of January 14-15, an official said on Saturday.



"A total of 470 Covid challans were issued in the seven hour long night curfew," an official said.



To curb the further spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under a stringent night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Apart from Covid violations, the official said that an FIR was registered against 234 people under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.



Triggered by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation in Delhi is grim. However, as per the latest update, the city has witnessed a slight dip in the cases.



Delhi on Saturday recorded 20,718 new Covid cases, a slight dip from Friday's cases, taking the tally at 16,91,684.



