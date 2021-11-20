Nigerian national held with heroin worth Rs 2 cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national with Heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the international market, an official said here on Saturday.



Furnishing details, DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary, said information regarding an African National, engaged in supplying drugs, was received on Friday at the Mohan garden Police Station.



Subsequently, a police team was constituted to conduct the raid at a specified spot. "At about 3.05 p.m. on Friday, a police team reached the spot and noticed one African National waiting for someone. When the police team tried to catch him, he tried to flee. He was overpowered after a brief chase," Choudhary said.



After much questioning, the accused identified himself as Prince Chinecherem, a resident of Nigeria. The police said that all the legal formalities as prescribed under NDPS Act were carried out and a search was made as per legal procedure laid down under NDPS Act. "One white colour polythene, containing some brown powder, was recovered. The substance that was recovered appeared to be Narco and contained characteristics of Smack or Heroin," the senior official said, adding that the substance was later identified as 280 gm of Heroin.



The police have registered a case under section 21 of the NDPS act and further probe is on.



--IANS

