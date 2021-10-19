Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem to star in Lucille Ball biopic

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) For a generation that has grown up watching the ageless American sitcom 'I Love Lucy' in black-and-white on Doordarshan, there's an opportunity coming to relive those days of innocent laughter.



Nicole Kidman will play the comedienne Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem will reprise her husband and co-star Desi Arnez in Aaron Sorkin's Amazon Studios movie 'Being the Ricardos'.



On Tuesday, the production house dropped the movie's trailer, which pans through a week in the life of the couple who kept audiences, both live in the studio and in their living rooms, in splits in 180 episodes aired on the American network, CBS, between 1951 and 1957.



In the trailer, according to 'Variety', quick glimpses of the couple's whirlwind life are shown accompanied by Kidman's voiceover, with the first clear look at Kidman coming via the recreation of Lucille Ball's iconic grape stomping scene.



'Variety' quotes Kidman as stating that the biopic will not be a remake of 'I Love Lucy'. "The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we're remaking the 'I Love Lucy' show, and it's so not that," the actress said. "It's about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It's very deep, actually."



'Being the Ricardos' also navigates the racial barriers the couple had to face, with Desi being discriminated against for being Cuban, and Lucille fighting for him to remain on the show. The film has been penciled in for a December 10 theatrical release and a Prime Video release date of December 21.



