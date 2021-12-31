NIA to lodge case over intel inputs of terror attack in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The NIA may lodge a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the inputs received by the intelligence agencies that Khalistani terrorists may strike at several places in Mumbai.



The input was received by intelligence agencies few days ago and it was shared with the Mumbai Police.



Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can take over the matter as the Home Ministry has reportedly asked it to look into the case.



The Home Ministry has asked to lodge a new case against Khalistani operatives.



The NIA will now form a team to look into the matter.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police cancelled all leaves and weekly offs of its personnel after a high alert was sounded in the financial capital.



