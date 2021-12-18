NIA summons PDP leader to Delhi

Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) The national investigation agency (NIA) on Saturday summoned a middle rung Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader for questioning in connection with a case.



Sources said Bilal Ahmad, Vice President, district development council Ganderbal, has been summoned to New Delhi on December 23 at NIA office where he will be questioned.



Same sources said the PDP leader is being questioned in connection with a case being probed by the agency.



