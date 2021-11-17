NIA recovers incriminating materials on Assam-Mizoram border blasts

Silchar (Assam), Nov 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at premises of three suspects in southern Assam's Hailakandi District in connection with two explosions in the area in August and recovered incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials, probe agency sources said on Wednesday.



The NIA sources said that the two separate explosions had occurred in Pakua Punjee Lower Primary School and another near the house of one Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on August 13 near Assam-Mizoram border.



During the searches in the Ramnathpur Police Station area, conducted on Tuesday, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized in connection with the explosion case registered earlier.



In the August 13 blasts, none was however hurt as the detonation occurred late night in the areas adjoining Kolasib district of Mizoram. The explosions were triggered after an over two-week stand-off between the two neighbouring states on the inter-state border following the worst-ever violence on the Cachar (Assam)-Kolasib (Mizoram) border on July 26 leaving six Assam Police personnel dead and around 100 civilians and security personnel of the two states injured.



--IANS

sc/skp/