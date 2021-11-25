NIA raids multiple places in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at different places on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in connection with the terror funding case being probed by the agency.



NIA sources said assisted by the local police and the CRPF, the agency carried out searches at different places in the Wachi and Zainapora areas of Shopian district.



"These searches are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out by the agency in terror funding case", sources said.



Earlier this week, NIA arrested a prominent human rights activist, Khurram Parvez after some incriminating documents were recovered during searches at his office and residence.



Sources said the NIA had found evidence that linked Khurram to overground workers of a banned organisation.



