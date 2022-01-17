NIA files supplimentary chargesheet against four terrorists in LeM conspiracy case

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it has filed a supplimentary chargesheet against four operatives of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) for allegedly hatching conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities across the nation.



The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir, names Mohammed Arman Ali alias Arman Mansuri, Mohammed Ehsanullah alias Guddu Ansari, Imran Ahmad Hajam and Irfan Ahmad.



A senior NIA official said that the case relates to hatching of conspiracy by the LeM operatives at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.



The investigation of the NIA has revealed that these four accused had conspired, procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana for LeM terrorist group in order to carry out terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Jammu region.



The official said that initially a case was registered at police station Gangyal in Jammu. Later on the NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case.



After conducting a thorough probe the NIA filed a chargesheet in the case against six accused persons in August 2021. Later they continued probing the matter and filed a supplimentary chargesheet.



The NIA official said that further probe in the matter is on.



--IANS

