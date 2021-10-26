NIA files chargesheet in Delhi-Amroha ISIS Module case

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against an accused, in connection with a case related to the forming of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.



The probe agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against Mohammed Shahzad Kamal under section 121 of IPC and 17, 18, 39, and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 before the NIA special court, Patiala House in New Delhi, as per an official statement.



The case was registered by NIA on December 20, 2018, against Mohammed Mufti Suhail and other members of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam (Movement for War of Islam), an organisation affiliated with the proscribed organisation ISIS. Earlier Chargesheet was filed against ten arrested accused persons in the instant case on June 21, 2019.



The investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Kamal was involved in a conspiracy since its initial stage along with other co-accused persons. He was instrumental in arranging and providing funds from Saudi Arabia for the furtherance of terrorist activities of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam. Further investigation in the case continues, NIA said.



As per the case, this group owed its allegiance to ISIS and wanted to establish an ISIS Caliphate in India by resorting to large-scale terrorist attacks in and around the National Capital Region, according to NIA.



Earlier, the terror probe agency had stated that the group wanted to manufacture IEDs, to be detonated by remote control, at more than 100 m range. The agency had claimed to have recovered e-books, chats, and manuals issued by ISIS and affiliated terror entities for training in bomb-making and methods to inflict mass casualties.



The agency also accused Suhail of giving radicalising sermons to other members.



