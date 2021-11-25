NIA files chargesheet against Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a resident of Canada, for his involvement in terrorist activities in India. He was chargesheeted under sections 120-B, 153-B of the Indian Penal Code and 13,17,18,20,38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before the NIA Special Court in New Delhi.



Nijjar, originally a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, is currently residing in Surrey, Canada. The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by Nijjar of proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and others to carry out terrorist acts in India.



Nijjar used to send funds to India through various MTSS services and hawala channels for developing a network of sympathizers for undertaking targeted killings in Punjab and was trying to arrange arms and ammunition from his Pakistan-based associates for executing his nefarious plans. He is also associated with 'Sikhs For Justice' and has been trying to radicalize the Sikh community across the world in favour of the creation of 'Khalistan'. He has been trying to incite Sikhs to vote for secession, agitate against the Government of India and carry out violent activities, through various posts, audio messages and videos posted on social media.



He has been designated a 'Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the probe agency said.



