NIA files chargesheet against 5 in arms recovery case

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against five persons in connection with an arms recovery case at a special court in Patna.



An NIA official said the agency has filed chargesheet against Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal, Sanjay Singh, Prem Raj alias Gautam kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Mohammed Badruddin under sections 121-A and 120B of IPC, sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act, sections 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substances Act, sections 25 (1A), 25 (1AA), 25 (1B) (a), 26 and 35 of Arms Act and section 17 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act against.



The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of arms, ammunitions and other incriminating materials from the accused persons. Initially, a case was lodged in Bihar's Jehanabad police station in March 2021, and later on, the case was transferred to the NIA.



The probe agency re-registered the case and started the investigation. A same case was also lodged by Danapur Police Station which was found to be connected with the case and the investigation of the case was taken over by the NIA.



The NIA's probe revealed that the accused Parshuram Singh was an active member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He was associated with the top Naxal commander Arvindji alias Dev kumar.



"Prashuram used to make Improvised hand grenades and handled their transportation along with other arms and ammunition to Jharkhand-based Maoist commanders for terrorist activities. He used his Danapur based garage for keeping the arms and ammunitions. Mohammed Badruddin was the fabricator to the grenades and the entire module was supported by the other accused persons," said an NIA official.



The official said that they had recovered incriminating material, including handwritten documents, Maoist literature and books from the premises of the accused persons. After collecting a number of evidences they decided to file the chargesheet.



"We have enough evidences to bring home the guilt of the accused. We have witnesses, digital evidences and recovery which makes our case strong," said an NIA official.



