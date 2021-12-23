NIA files charge sheet against three in Bhatindi IED recovery case

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet against three persons in connection with the recovery of live Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Bhatindi area of Jammu.



The charge sheet was filed under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC, sections 18, 18B, 19, 20 and 23 of UA(P) Act 1967 read with sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act before NIA Special Court Jammu, against Ul Haq, Nadeem Ayoub Rather and Talib Ur Rehman all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.



In June, Nadeem Ul Haq was held by Jammu and Kashmir Police with live IED near Madarsa Markaz. He was placed under arrest and a case was lodged against him at Bahu Fort Police Station, Jammu.



A month after the incident, the investigation of the matter was transferred to the NIA on July 19.



During investigation the NIA found that the three accused persons were receiving instructions from Pakistan based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp.



The NIA investigation unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youth of the entire valley to target security personnel and public places to wage war against the Centre.



Further investigation in the case is on.



On June 27, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered IED from Nadeem Ul Haq near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi.



