NIA carries out raids at multiple places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at different places in Kashmir on Wednesday in connection with the terror funding case and the recent civilian killings.



Police sources said the NIA assisted by the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in north Kashmir's Baramulla district as a part of its crackdown on suspects following the recent killings of local and non-locals civilians in Kashmir.



"These raids were conducted in two villages of Fatehgarh and Audora in Baramulla district. Houses of Arif Manzoor Sheikh of Fatehgarh and Hurriyat (Geelani) activist Abdul Rashid Rather of Audora were raided," sources said.



The NIA has intensified raids after the recent killings of civilians and sources say that these raids may continue.



