NIA busts cross border fake currency racket, ond held

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) it has arrested one Aladu alias Mathur, a resident of West Bengal, Malda in connection with running fake Indian currency racket.



The gang was being operated from cross border. The main accused were sending fake notes to India from Bangladesh.



A senior NIA official said they busted the gang last week and had arrested an aide but he managed to give the agency a slip and since then they had been working to nab him.



"The case was registered by DRI Unit Malda, West Bengal regarding recovery of high quality fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1,99,000, from the possession of an accused. Subsequently, NIA had re-registered the case and had taken up the investigation," said an NIA official.



After completing the probe, the NIA had filed charge sheet against four accused persons including Aladu for his role in FICN trafficking. The NIA had shown a number of evidences and recovery to prove their claim. Apart from this the NIA also had mentioned a number of witnesses' statements to prove the case of the prosecution.



The NIA found that Aladu had been involved in procurement of High Quality FICNs from his Bangladeshi associates. He had been circulating the same in India with an intention to damage economic stability of the country.



"The arrested accused Aladu had been absconding since 2019," said an NIA official.



Further investigation in the matter is on.



