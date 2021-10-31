NIA arrests two more in J&K terrorism conspiracy case

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused persons in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.



The NIA said that the two accused Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Srinagar and Umar Bhat, resident of Sopore, were arrested on Saturday.



The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) and others.



The NIA had registered the case on October 10 and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case by the NIA.



"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/ over ground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists. Further Investigation in the case continues," NIA said.



Few days after registration of the case, the NIA carried out searches at different locations in Kashmir valley and arrested nine accused. Four more arrests were made on October 20 and 10 more accused were arrested later on.



--IANS

ssb/skp/