NHA official, three others held in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The CBI on Friday arrested a Bengaluru-based NHAI official, and four others of a private company in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case.



According to a CBI official, a case against the NHAI official and two contractors was lodged earlier this month and now, raids were conducted on the premises of the accused, including in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Gurugram, and Bhopal.



The accused were identified as Akil Ahmad, Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India(NHAI), Bengaluru and Dilip Buildcon Ltd's Executive Director Devendra Jain, General Manager Retnakaran Sajilal, official Sunil Kumar Verma as well as Anuj Gupta.



All the arrested will be produced before a competent court, the official said, adding that the agency "will seek custodial remand to unearth the larger conspiracy".



We have to recover a lot of evidence. The accused will also be confronted with each other," the official said.



