NGT to hear on Feb 23 plea on violation of environmental norms at Barhi Industrial area

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday will hear on February 23 the plea stating continuous environmental violations by industrial units functioning at Barhi Industrial area in District Sonipat, Haryana despite the tribunal's last March 5 order which stated remedial action was required in the matter.



During the last hearing on October 21, 2021, the bench headed by NGT Chairperson

Justice A.K. Goel had issued notice to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in the matter. It also took serious note of waiving of several thousand crores of rupees which had to paid by more than two dozens industrial units as fine for causing damage to the environment.



It had also directed the State PCB to put the affected parties to notice of the proceedings for their response within one month. The applicant may serve papers on the affected parties and file an affidavit of service within one week, as per the last order.



As per the plea filed by Sonipat resident Varun, it was stated that the industries damage to water and earth on the account of the release of pollutants directly into the Yamuna as well as drains without any treatment.



Later, there was an imposition of an environmental compensation ranging between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 17 crore.



However, the board, as per the rule, directed the amount to be spent in measures to be taken for the restoration of environmental damage.



The present plea comes in the light of this waiver of environmental compensation.



--IANS

jw/shb