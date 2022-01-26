NGT seeks UP environment authority's response on plea on sand mining

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) over a plea filed against its Environmental Clearance granted for sand mining from Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district.



The NGT bench headed by its Chairperson, Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, in a recent order, sought SEIAA and the sand miners -- MPL Infra, Lucknow, and Mankemeshwar Infrastructure, Hamirpur to file their response within two months.



However, declining to stay the operations, the bench said: "We are not inclined to entertain an application for ex parte interim stay, without considering the response of the affected parties, and the plea is accordingly disposed of."



It listed the main matter for further consideration on April 22.



According to the plea, Mankameshwar Infrastructure leased an area of 20.242 Ha for sand mining from river Betwa at Bhedikurd village of the district and MPL Infra leased an area measuring the same.



The plea was challenging the ECs on the ground that the area falls in cluster being within less than 500 metres and thus EC has to be granted in accordance with notification dated January 15, 2016. The appellant has relied upon the order of the Tribunal dated September 23, 2021, in Ravi Kumar v. MoEF&CC & Ors, as per the order.



--IANS

jw/vd





