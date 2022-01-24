NGT seeks response on mining clearance in U'khand's quake-prone region

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of Uttarakhand on an application filed against a grant of Environmental Clearances given for a mining project in Bageshwar region citing the area is prone to earthquakes and close to a reserve forest.



Stating that the appellant may serve a notice to the respondents and file an affidavit of service within a week, the bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed to constitute a joint committee comprising the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), District Magistrate (DM), and the Regional Office of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The DM will be the nodal agency for compliance, the order said, adding that the report should be furnished before the next date by e-mail.



According to petitioner Suraj Singh Karki, the applications have been filed against the order of November 9, 2020 issuing the Environmental Clearances as well as granting a lease for five years in the earthquake-prone area to the respondents, Ramesh Chandra Singh and Manish Nand Kishore Agrawal.



According to the appellants, Environmental Clearances are in violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification dated September 14, 2006.



"They ignore degradation of wildlife habitats. The area is close to the reserved forest and no EIA has been conducted in respect of mining cluster as required and no public hearing has taken place," the plea said.



The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 29.



A copy of this order will be forwarded to the SEIAA of Uttrakhand, PCCF, DM of Bageshwar and the Regional office of CPCB by email for compliance, it said.



