NGT imposes fine of Rs 19.85 cr on chemical unit

Unnao (UP), Jan 24 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 19.85 crore on a chemical factory situated at Akrampur Chakrampur in Unnao district for disposing of thousands of tonnes of chromium waste in Rania locality of Kanpur Dehat.



The state pollution control board has issued notice to this effect to five partners of the firm.



The NGT has taken action after conducting verification that industrial waste was thrown at Rania in Kanpur Dehat.



A petition filed in the NGT alleged that the firm had disposed of chromium waste against the set standards of its disposal.



According to regional officer of state pollution control board, Radhey Shyam, the committee, constituted by the NGT for conducting spot inquiry, found gross negligence in disposal of chromium waste at Rania in Kanpur Dehat.



The NGT then imposed a fine of Rs 19,85 crore against the firm and directed the state pollution control board to recover the amount from the five partners of the firm.



The copies of the NGT order have been sent to the partners of the firm, the board said.



The committee stated in its report that the firm had dumped around 4,411.684 metric tonne of chromium waste at Rania after which the NGT calculated the environmental damages and slapped a fine accordingly.



In 2019, NGT had imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 280 crore against six chemical factories of Khan Chandrapur at Rania Akbarpur in Kanpur Dehat on the charge of dumping chromium waste.



Regional pollution control board officer J.P. Maurya said that as the factory owners have preferred an appeal against the fine, therefore, the fine could not be realised so far.



