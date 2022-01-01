NGT disposed of 2,288 matters through video conferencing in 2021

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) disposed of 2,288 matters and received 2,083 applications through video conferencing in 2021.



The Tribunal followed virtual hearings at its all benches. The Tribunal on its own undertook matters relating to industrial accidents which caused fatalities and directed for compensation, an official statement said here.



The Tribunal dealt with many issues relating to the water quality of rivers which included Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaggar, Hindon, Satluj and others. The Tribunal specifically, emphasised on rejuvenation of the river Ganga and this matter was transferred by the Supreme Court. The issues on river cleaning are comprehensively dealt which relates to the restoration of water quality of 351 polluted river stretches, it said.



The Tribunal also dealt with air pollution, based on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on air quality, observed that there are 124 non-attainment cities exceeding ambient air quality norms. The Tribunal has reviewed the collated data on the status and directed it accordingly.



It also reviewed different sources and their apportion in causing deterioration in air quality. It has been a fact that Central and North India has high background dust compared to other parts of the country.



The Tribunal also dealt with developmental projects particularly, road widening including major highways. Such projects quite often get stuck up in Forest and Wildlife clearances and at the time of construction, for alleged violation of norms.



The Tribunal directed and involved Secretary and Chairman NHAI for laying down protocol and SoP for undertaking such projects in an environment-friendly manner.



While dealing with the issue it was noted that for the protection of wildlife, there has to be elevated road, underpasses, road cordoning, noise and light absorbance and other measures. In the matter of concerning the protection of Forest and wildlife, the Tribunal directed for closing down restaurant and non-forest activities in the forest of Nahargarh fort, Rajasthan.



During the year 2021, Tribunal dealt with the matters pertaining to industrial accidents causing fatalities. In all such cases, Tribunal constituted joint committees and investigation reports sought. It was broadly inferred that accidents were mainly on account of lack of proper training to the workers, poor maintenance schedule, mishandling of chemicals not practicing on and off-site crisis management plan, it added.



--IANS

jw/skp/