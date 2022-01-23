Next edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Jan 30 to be at 11.30 am

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) This month Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will take place at 11.30 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.



Prime Minister Modi said that 'Mann Ki Baat' will begin at 11.30 a.m. after observing the remembrances to Mahatma Gandhi on his 'Punya Tithi' (death anniversary). The Prime Minister's radio address takes place at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month.



Prime Minister Modi has said, "'Mann ki Baat' which will take place on 30th January, 2022, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi."



The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "This month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi."



On January 19, Prime Minister Modi invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for 'Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on Sunday, January 30.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."



--IANS

