The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maa Shakumbhari University, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 02, 2021. The Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath are also seen.