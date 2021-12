The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurating Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurating Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries are also seen. —PIB