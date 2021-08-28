TDP stages protest against rising fuel prices

Narasaraopet (Andhra Pradesh): Telugu Desam Party workers staged a protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and essential commodities at Narasaraopet town in Guntur district on Friday.

Bullock carts were used to carry motorcycles. The TDP cadre raised slogans against the state government and also asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down as CM for failing to control the hike in fuel prices. TDP leaders GV Anjaneyulu, Ch Aravind Babu and others participated in the protest. (ANI)