Newly married woman killed for dowry in UP

Lucknow, Jan 10 (IANS) A newly married woman was allegedly killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws in the Para police circle in Lucknow.



The husband and the in-laws of the woman are now absconding.



Police have registered a case of dowry death and launched a hunt for the accused.



The woman, Sarita Prajapati, 28, was married to Vimal Singh Yadav on November 21 last year.



Her father, Dost Sringar, said that Vimal and his parents would often harass Sarita for dowry.



"I had given Vimal several gifts during the wedding, but his family was pressuring Sarita to bring an additional Rs 15 lakh as dowry to buy a plot," he said.



On Sunday evening, Sarita called her father and said she was being brutally thrashed by Vimal and his parents.



"I was on my way to her house when I got a call from Vimal who said that Sarita had died on the way to the Trauma Centre," he said.



He alleged Vimal and his family members killed Sarita and presented it as suicide.



Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kakori, Ashutosh Kumar, said that the FIR has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the deceased's husband and in-laws.



The body has been sent for post mortem.



