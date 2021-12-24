Newly elected village headman killed by Maoists in Bihar's Munger

Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) A Maoist group allegedly killed newly-elected 'mukhiya' (village headman) Parmanand Tuddu in Bihar's Munger district for defying their diktats in the recently held panchayat polls.



The deceased, Parmanand Tudu was threatened earlier by the group to withdraw his nomination from the panchayat election. A Maoist leader Pravesh Da had imposed a ban and Parmanand was asked not to contest the election on October 13.



Kunal Kumar, Munger Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident. He said that Tudu was expected to take oath as the mukhiya in a swearing-in ceremony on Friday.



"We have launched a search operation in the area to nab the Naxals," he added.



Sources said that more than 100 Maoists carrying sophisticated firearms attacked the house of Tudu on Thursday night on the eve of his swearing-in ceremony in his native village Mathura under the Dharahara police station. They allegedly surrounded the house and forcibly dragged him out.



The attackers then made an 'announcement of death penalty to Tudu on a loudspeaker for contesting the panchayat election' and then slit his throat, polcie said.



After executing the murder, the Maoist group shouted slogans and fled to the nearby jungle.



Tudu was elected as the village headman from Azimganj panchayat.



