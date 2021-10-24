New Zealand reports 85 new Covid cases

Wellington, Oct 24 (IANS) New Zealand reported 85 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.



Of the new cases of Covid-19 reported, 80 were community cases in the North Island, and five were imported cases at the border, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.



The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 2,572, including 2,466 in Auckland, 83 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, five in Northland, and one in Nelson-Marlborough, the ministry said.



There were 50 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including four in intensive care units (ICUs) or high-dependency units (HDUs), it said.



New Zealand recorded 5,278 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.



New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at Covid-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.



--IANS

int/pgh

