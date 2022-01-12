New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of Covid

Wellington, Jan 12 (IANS) New Zealand reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,210.



Among the new infections, 17 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty, four in the Lakes district, one in Christchurch, and one in South Canterbury, Xinhua news agency reported citing New Zealand's Ministry of Health.



The ministry confirmed two people have succumbed to the virus recently.



A man in his 30s, who died at his home on January 5, tested positive for Covid post-death. Another man who was in his 60s, died due to Covid on Sunday.



A total of 31 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.



The total number of confirmed cases of Covid in New Zealand stands at 14,473 currently, according to the health ministry.



Forty per cent of the eligible population have now received their booster shot, it said, adding boosters are strongly recommended for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.



On Wednesday, the ministry also reported 65 people at the border with Covid-19, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally, the ministry said.



Till date, 196 Omicron cases have been detected at the New Zealand border since December 1, and 11 cases of the Delta variant.



As many as 217 Covid cases, caught at the border, are still undergoing whole genome sequencing. The expectation is that the vast majority will be the Omicron variant, it said.



To date, over 92 per cent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.



--IANS

int/sks