New Zealand reports 207 new cases of Covid-19

Wellington, Nov 6 (IANS) New Zealand reported 207 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.



Of the 207 new cases, 206 were community cases and one was an imported case at the border, the Ministry added.



The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 4,240, including 4,047 in Auckland, 154 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, 17 in Northland, four in Canterbury and one in Nelson-Marlborough, it said.



There were 73 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including seven in ICU or HDU, it added.



New Zealand has recorded 6,981 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the Ministry.



According to the Ministry, 78 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.



New Zealand's largest city Auckland, part of the Waikato region and Upper Northland region in the North Island, are at Covid-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.



--IANS

int/khz/