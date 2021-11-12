New Zealand reports 201 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Wellington, Nov 12 (IANS) New Zealand reported 201 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 5,196.



Among the new infections, 181 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 15 in nearby Waikato, four in Northland and one in Taranaki, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay told a press conference.



A total of 85 cases are being treated in hospitals, including 11 in intensive care units or high dependency units, McElnay said.



There are 4,089 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 755 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, she added.



New Zealand reported one new case identified at the border among recent returnees, Xinhua news agency reported.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 7,945 currently, according to the Health Ministry.



There were 22,794 first and second vaccine doses administered on Thursday, made up of 6,285 first doses and 16,509 second doses. To date, 90 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated, said a Ministry statement.



