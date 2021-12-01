New Zealand reports 146 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Wellington, Dec 1 (IANS) New Zealand reported 146 new Delta variant cases of Covid-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,574.



Among the new infections, 124 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 14 in nearby Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and four in Nelson Marlborough, according to the Ministry of Health.



A total of 83 cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units, a Ministry statement said.



According to the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 11,353 currently, Xinhua news agency reported.



Till date, 93 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated, it said.



