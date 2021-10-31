New Zealand reports 143 new cases of Covid-19

Wellington, Oct 31 (IANS) New Zealand reported 143 new Covid-19 infections with all of them being community cases, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.



The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 3,348, including 3,195 in Auckland, 118 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, 12 in Northland, four in Canterbury and one in Nelson-Marlborough.



There were 56 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.



New Zealand has so far recorded 6,068 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.



According to the Ministry, 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and Auckland has reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated rate.



New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2 restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.



